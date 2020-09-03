ONDO: Amotekun arrest three suspected kidnappers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Three members of a kidnap syndicate have been arrested in Ondo State by the personnel of the Amotekun security corps.

The suspects were subsequently handed over to the Ondo state police command for further investigation and prosecution.

Reports reveal that the kidnappers were arrested on Wednesday, after abducting a businessman, Mr Kunle Agbayewa in a popular sawmill in Idoani, Ose council area of the state. Agbayewa’s abduction occurred barely 24 hours after the Medical Director of the General Hospital, Idoani, Mr Olufemi Adeogun, and two other health workers who were abducted along the same highway on Monday.

It was gathered that the kidnappers stormed his sawmill and abducted the victim at gunpoint. Vanguard gathered that the personnel of Amotekun were swiftly informed and they rushed to the scene where they rescued the victim and arrest the suspects.

An eyewitness, Comfort Ilesanmi confirmed that the kidnappers were Fulani herdsmen. Ilesanmi said, “The herdsmen entered the sawmill and kidnapped him immediately but people around quickly raised the alarm and the Amotekun personnel were invited to the scene”

The Commander of Amotekun Corps in the State, Adetunji Adeleye, said the victim was rescued by his personnel after he was abducted by the suspects.

Adeleye said that “Our men (Amotekun Corps) led the police and soldiers to rescue the victim this morning shortly after we heard the news of his kidnap.

“After foiling their kidnap plot, we arrested the three men before handing them over to the police. They have begun giving confessional statements.” The police spokesman, Tee Leo lkoro confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Ikoro said six suspected kidnappers were eventually arrested in the forest and that police detective are still in the forest combing it for the medical doctor and two other health workers abducted on Monday.

