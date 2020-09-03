Ondo 2020: Our candidate qualified to contest — ZLP

Kindly Share This Story:

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), on Wednesday, insisted that its flagbearer, Ondo State Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, is eminently qualified to contest the Oct. 10, governorship election.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Felix Olatunde, in Akure.

He said the party was aware of attempts to create doubts in the minds of members and voters because of the popularity of its candidate.

Also read:

He described as funny an ultimatum given to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), by a lawyer to publish the credentials of its candidate.

“The Zenith Labour Party is well aware of the attempt to create doubt in the minds of our ever-increasing members and indeed voters concerning our popular and widely accepted candidate, Agboola Ajayi.

“We just read a funny ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission by someone who claims to be a lawyer, obviously acting on the prodding of some political adventurers.

“We are aware of the cloud-chasing effort of those behind the lawyer in this attempt to tout an ultimatum that is futile in its entirety.

“While we know that INEC is capable of taking care of itself and its operations we state without any equivocation that our candidate was well aware of the preplanned effort now being executed.

“Hence he submitted the minimum qualification required by law.

“We state that such distracting darts have little or no effect on the growing popularity of our candidate.

“Several efforts in the past to hinder the political rise of our candidate have failed woefully and the current effort to hinder him will equally fail.

“We urge our teeming members and supporters to proceed without any fear with ongoing mobilisation and campaign efforts toward winning the election.

“We assure that by the grace of God and the votes of the teeming majority who are tired of the underperformance in the state, ZLP will win this election fair and square.

“No rabble-rousing litigant can change the course of history,” he added.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: