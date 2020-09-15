Ondo 2020: Mimiko can’t choose for us in Ondo South — Oke

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

Chief Olusola Oke SAN, today says the Ondo South Senatorial District have resolved to wait for the next four years and support Governor Akeredolu to spend his eight years in office.

Speaking at the palace of Ajagba, Chief Olusola Oke SAN, said the leaders of the APC who are with Governor Akeredolu are the proponents of the southern agenda.

Oke disclosed that the leaders in Ondo South Senatorial District have resolved to wait for the next four years and support Governor Akeredolu to spend his eight years in office.

”The people here are the ones behind the Ondo South agenda. Our leader, late Olusegun Agagu initiated the southern agenda, we are his followers.

“Mimiko spent eight years and abandoned us to suffer. And now he has gone to pick his brother for us again.

“We don’t know Agboola. We have resolved to support Akeredolu and wait for our time after his eight years in office.

“ Mimiko can not sit in Ondo and choose a governor for us in the south. If an animal with a horn will kill a man, it is not like a snail. We don’t know Agboola Ajayi here.”

Governor Akeredolu thanked the traditional rulers for their supports and prayer and assured them of more dividends of good governance if re-elected for another term in office.

Vanguard News

