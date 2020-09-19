Kindly Share This Story:

— Will reduce AAUA Tuition fees from N150,000 to N50,000



CANDIDATE of the Zenith Labour Party in the governorship election, Hon Agboola Ajayi has said that he is the most qualified and experienced to be the governor of the state.

Ajayi spoke at Ore, in Odigbo council area of the state during the flag-off of its campaign which attracted party chieftains across the 18 council area of the state.

The National leader of the party and immediate past governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko led other party chieftains to the rally.

Ajayi said that he ” is a grassroots politician and rose through the ranks before becoming the deputy governor of the state.

” l am a home-based politician. I am familiar with the challenges of our people. I am the most qualified and experienced to be the governor of Ondo State.

“The person who said I am a neophyte does not know the meaning of the word. I had served as a councillor, local government chairman, a member of the House of Representatives before becoming the deputy governor.

” Though they are SANs, I am the most experienced, to be the governor of this state, I am more qualified than all of them.”

“I live among my people and feel what they feel. I am the most qualified to rescue them from the misrule and hardship they have been subjected to by the present administration in the state.

Ajayi also pledged to reduce the tuition fees of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko to N50,000, and bring back electricity to the communities in the Ondo South Senatorial District within the next 100 days if voted as governor.

He also pledged to reform the state civil service, if elected as a governor.

” Our government will initiate an ‘Operation Restore Power’in the southern senatorial district of the state in the first 100 days in office when elected as governor of the state.

Ajayi added that ” The ZLP has come to give out the caring heart government again. We have listened to various agitation of our people in Ondo State and we are ready to resolve the agitations .

“They said they have reduced the tuition fees but we are going to bring it down to N50,000 if we get to power.”

” l will make Ondo civil service work because we have brilliant sons and daughters. We are going to design Civil Service Revolving Financial Scheme, which would provide the opportunity for workers in the state to access loans to build houses.

“It will be managed by the civil servants and office of the governor for easy accessibility. They will be given sufficient loans that would be enough to build homes of their choice.

“Likewise, our retirees and old people would be taken care of through a scheme we tagged Irorun Arugbo(aged convenience) The programme would allow all aged to check their Blood Pressure and enjoy recreational games.”

Speaking the national leader of the party, Dr Mimiko said urged the people of the state to vote ZLP and resist rigging on the election day .

Mimiko said that ” They are bragging about, they are threatening but I want to tell you that they can’t do anything. Make sure you don’t allow them to rig. Let’s use our votes to chase them out of office.”

He said that the duo of Ajayi and his deputy, Gboye Adegbenro are the most qualified among all 17 candidates and running mates participating in the election.

The former governor assured the people of the state that the candidate would bring back all the people welfare oriented programmes introduced by his administration that had been jetissioned by the present administration.

According to him if the people of the state vote to Ajayi, ” better and brighter days are ahead.

The National Chairman of the party, Mr Dan Iwuanyawu presented the party’s flag to the duo of Ajayi and Adegbenro.

Iwuanyawu who was represented by the state chairman of the party Hon Joseph Akinlaja asked the supporters of the party to go back to their respective wards to work and ensure the ZLP win the election.

Vanguard News Nigeria

