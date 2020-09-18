ONDO 2020: ADC collapses structure into APC for Akeredolu's reelection

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

THE African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo West and East Federal constituency has collapsed its structure into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Led by Wale Akinlosotu and Dr. Obama, the party leaders joined the APC with all its twenty -two Ward chairmen and the Fifty-four local government executive member in Ondo West and East.

They said the decision to collapse the ADC into the APC was for the smooth re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who they described as a performer.

They assured that the people of Ondo East and Ondo West are solidly behind Governor Akeredolu and will re-elect him for another term in Office.

The defectors were received into the APC by the party chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin who handed them over to the leader of the party, Governor Akeredolu.

Adetimehin said out of the three political parties in Ondo town, two have now joined forces to emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election.

“There are three political parties in Ondo town. The APC, ADC and ZLP. But today, ADC is declaring support for the APC. We are one. This shows that no one can beat the APC in Ondo town.”

Governor Akeredolu said the APC is getting stronger by the day, adding that the continuous support of the people for the APC was an assurance of victory.

Meanwhile, also scores of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)members led by Boro and a retired Permanent Secretary, Adeyemi Adelakun also joined the ruling APC at the event held in Ondo town.

Vanguard News Nigeria

