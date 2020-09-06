Olubadan directs Ndigbo leader to settle dispute in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadan, His lmperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso 1 has directed Ezendigbo of Ibadanland, Dr Alex Anozie to henceforth handle any dispute that emanates from the ethnic group in Oyo State.

The monarch gave the directive in his palace during a visit to his palace by two Igbo groups for settlement of a dispute between them.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Mr Godwin Ngwu, he quoted the monarch saying Chief Anozie should see to resolution of any dispute that emanates from his people in the state.

According to Ngwu, Oba Adetunji told the two parties through his Personal Assistant Adeola Oloko to consult Dr Anozie who is recognised by law, accepted by his people and who has been working with the Olubadan for adjudication on any disagreement or dispute on Ndigbo issues.

He disclosed that subsequently all matters about Ndigbo should be referred to Dr Anozie whose palace and position should be saddled with such.

“The comment by the Olubadan is sequel to his previous position that Dr Anozie is the authentic Ezendigbo of Ibadanland recognised by law and the Olubadan in Council adding the Ezendigbo has equally been working with them.”

“Oba Adetunji equally advised the ethnic group to continue to be peaceful as usual stressing that there is no controversy regarding the status of the Ezendigbo of Ibadan land who is Dr Anozie and who is the only one recognised by law as Onyendu as well.”

He also said that the Olubadan in council in doing this is aligning itself with the rule of law which states expressly that Dr Anozie is the Ezendigbo in Ibadan land and Oyo state.

Recall that the Oyo State High Court on February 18, 2014, declared Dr Anozie the authentic Ezendigbo and the Onyendu of Ibadanland after protracted litigation which lasted many years.

