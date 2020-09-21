Okowa’s aide commends S’South Govs over Obaseki’s victory

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday – Bomadi

Special Adviser to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on Youth, Comrade Moses Amatu, has commended the South-South Governors’ Forum for their efforts made towards Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s re-election in Edo state.

Comrade Amatu made the commendation Monday amidst celebrations by members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi local government area, Delta state.

He commended Gov. Okowa, who is chairman of the SSGF, for leading his colleagues to recapture Edo state from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“I commend the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa-led South-South Governors’ Forum for the role played before and during the Edo gubernatorial election that gave victory to the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Obaseki’s victory over Adam Oshiomole has a very big lesson to learn from by all, and I thank the people of Edo state for their resoluteness in massively voting for their revered son to continue in his good works.

“Okowa and his team’s voyage to Edo state in restoring the state to the big umbrella is a great feat and a commendable adventure. It’s a sign that Niger Deltans are one”, he said.

Vanguard

