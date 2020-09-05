ODD NEWS: Doctors pull 4ft snake from woman’s throat after it slithered in while she was asleep

Kindly Share This Story:

This is the shocking moment a 4ft long snake is removed from a woman’s mouth. The creature had reportedly slithered into her throat as she slept in her garden in Levashi, a village in Dagestan, southern Russia.

Feeling unwell, the young woman was rushed to hospital where she was put to sleep. In this disturbing footage, a doctor is heard saying ‘let’s see what this is’ before inserting a tube down her throat.

As he slowly pulls the snake out another medic grabs it, but then jumps back and screams as she realises just how long the snake is.

The snake is then dropped into a medical bucket. It’s unclear if the snake was alive or dead, or how long it was trapped inside the woman, Metro UK reported.

According to local reports, such incidents are unusual but older residents advise the young not to sleep outside in case a snake slithers inside their mouths.

Some commenters have claimed the creature could be a parasite or a giant worm but it appears too long for this. The Ministry of Health in Dagestan, a mountainous republic bordering the Caspian Sea, has not commented.

The woman patient was not identified, nor was the type of snake. The village of Levashi has a population of 11,500 and is at an altitude of 4,165 ft.

