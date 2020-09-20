Obaseki’s victory ends Edo godfatherism, results in praise — Wike

By Rasheed Sobowale

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has described the victory of Godwin Obaseki in the just concluded gubernatorial election as the end of godfatherism in Edo State.

Governor Wike who doubled as the PDP’s chairman, Edo Campaign Council, said; “Governor Obaseki volunteering to be used to fight for the interest of Edo State“.

“If for nothing, we have made the point that there is nothing called godfatherism again in Edo state politics.“

The governor who thanked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council including the Governors of Delta State, Okowa; Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; in his (Wike) address said, “We succeeded working as a team”.

Wike during celebration of Obaseki’s victory

“Also, we thank all those who worked in the campaign train in Edo State. We also appreciate the Media for the positive coverage of the election.

”Edo people spoke vehemently with their votes by re-electing Governor Obaseki.

“With the outcome of the election, Edo people would no longer put their fate in the hands of one man.

