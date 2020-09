Kindly Share This Story:

By Sunny Ikhioya

EDO State really lived up to its claim as the ‘Heartbeat’ of the nation during the just concluded governorship election in the state. It, once again, confirmed itself as one of the most enlightened and educated states in the nation in the manner people conducted themselves during and after the election.

We do not know if the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate will take recourse to the courts. For sure, election lawyers are waiting in the wings to collect the spoils. But the story of how the APC shot itself in the foot during the course of this election will be told another day.

Suffice it to say that, with the unpopular combo of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and their APC accomplices, it will be a tough task persuading the electorate to change their mind.

Oshiomhole had already done the damage to Ize-Iyamu – a very fine gentleman – since the 2015 election and it was very embarrassing to see him recanting just four years later. Edo people are not the type to be taken on such rides.

It is also worthy of note that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, structure and personnel were united in their support for Godwin Obaseki. There was not one dissenting voice, something that cannot be said for the APC.

Inside the APC were very many contradictory interests, and so the common goal was lost. According to Rochas Okorocha, Obaseki’s victory is “a revolution of the masses against injustice…There is no more APC, what we have is the respect for President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Both candidates really held themselves well and were very capable in their deliveries and presentations. But only one could emerge as winner in the contest.

We must give kudos to the Oba of Benin, His Royal Highness, Omonoba-nedo Ewuare II, for his role in ensuring that peace reigned in the land. It is also important for government at different levels to recognise the importance of traditional institutions to peace and development in the land.

Now that Obaseki has been assured of another four years as governor of Edo State, it is proper that we take another look at his performance these past four years and a peep at what to expect in the next four years.

How was it possible for him to fall out so easily with the people who brought him to power? Why did over 40 commissioners and advisers resign from his cabinet at the heat of the campaign for his second term? Why is it that, after four years in government, he could not ganner the necessary majority members in the state House of Assembly?

Is it true that he is an expert only on presentations and not tangible deliveries? Will the various MoU’s(memorandums of understanding) both within and outside the country be translated into reality this time around?

How will he manage his cabinet to ensure that only persons loyal to his goals are appointed into key positions? How will he fulfill the various promises he made to the people during the period of campaign?

Will he become another godfather, or will he allow the will of the people to prevail, with a transparent democratic structure through the ranks in the state?

Is this the beginning of revival for the state as it concerns godfatherism? With his knowledge of business, are we now assured that Edo State will be transformed into an industrial hub before his tenure expires?

These and many other questions we will want the governor to find answers to in the next four years. In the first place, as can be seen from the situation in Anambra State under Ngige, Obi and Obiano, the elimination of godfathers, freed fund for the development of the state. It has also shown that with little funds, a good and focused leader can bring development to the people of a state.

We do hope that this will be the story of Edo State after Obaseki’s tenure ends. Obaseki must reward the people with good governance. As he said: “For me, I have never seen a group of people react so spontaneously with such excitement”.

Such excitement is full of expectations on the part of the people. Former Head of State, Abdulsalaam Abubakar, also endorsed this when he said: “Your Excellency, Governor, it is our prayer that you will repay the good people of Edo State with all the ingredients of good governance, justice equity…”

It is good that Obaseki understands the responsibility placed on him. During the certificate of return presentation, he made the following statements: ” …I restate my commitment to Edo people, to deepen sustainable development and consolidate our sterling legacies”.

The sustainable development is in the form of consolidating on the efforts that he has, so far, put in agriculture, the School of Agriculture that will get the required accreditation and produce sound professionals to take agriculture to the next level in the state. It is in the form of making our teachers colleges to work. He has promised to revive the schools of nursing that will boost our healthcare personnel situation.

He has also promised a boost in rural health care centres in all local governments in the state. All of these must be seen and the impact felt by the people. It is in this light that we must look at the road network linking other states; they are in terrible conditions.

If you are lucky, you can spend five hours on one spot, especially the Delta State end. Some people spend a whole day at the Ologbo stretch anytime it rains. You may want to say that this is a federal road project, but a serious governor will not wait for the Federal Government before intervening and taking action, especially when people are suffering because of it.

This is the major road linking the industrial park project and the modular refinery. I do not understand how these projects can reasonably function without effective road networks.

The governor must do something about it. The entrance to Benin City from the Ologbo end is an eyesore and it does no justice to the status of the state. He should begin his second term tenure by fixing the roads in that axis, whether they are federal projects or not.

It is telling negatively on business in the state. The industrial park project must be taken to the next level. We have spent so much time on preliminaries and feasibility studies; let us begin to see practicals on ground; the same applies to the power projects. These are the promises that Governor Obaseki has made to the people of Edo state; it is time to walk his talk.

Ikhioya wrote via www.southsouthecho.com

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: