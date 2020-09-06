Obaseki reunites Shaibu with PDP Chieftain, Egele

Kindly Share This Story:

Preaches against divisive politics, violence

The Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday, reconciled his deputy and running mate, Rt Hon Comr Philip Shaibu, with a PDP chieftain, Barr. Suleman Egele, with a charge to political actors in the state to desist from divisive politics and violence.

Obaseki, at a peace meeting in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA), urged Edo people to be united for the continuous progress and development of the state.

According to the governor, “God has designed Edo for greatness. We are the only state where all of us are from the same source. Because of that, our politics must not be that of division.

“We are better together when united because with that unity we can achieve more. We are not like some groups with a population of 15 and 20 million. We are not more than five million people, so it is important for all of us to be united.

“Some people are born into trouble and if there is unity, they are not happy. They want to see things and situations degenerate into crisis; you people are familiar with some of such people.

“This set of people believe in fighting to achieve things for themselves. Our politics are different; our new politics is for Edo people to come together as one. Now, Edo is one; Edo is PDP and PDP is in all the South-south states.”

Obaseki continued: “This peace meeting is to make sure that Uzairue joins the new politics and ensure there is unity in Uzairue to attract development.

“We are working for our progress; this politics is for progress and we must not kill each other. We know some people want us to fight but we say no more fighting. Even when they want to fight you, leave them; they don’t have anything to lose, but we do.

“I told my deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Shaibu, that when next I am coming here, I want to see a special mini-stadium on these premises.

“When you see people who used their personal funds to develop their locality, you need to respect such people. That is why when I was told to come and reconcile them, I never thought about it twice.

“I know how your son, my deputy is feeling. For him, it is all about progress for Edo people, not himself. It wasn’t difficult for him to accept reconciling with his brother, Egele. Both of them working together would further attract greater progress to this part of our state.”

“I want to reassure you that this election is about moving Edo forward because the economy of the world has changed as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus, which \means we must now begin to do things properly,” the governor added.

Meanwhile, Egele thanked the governor for reconciling them, saying that Obaseki has earned his support.

“Your Excellency, I am not a cheap supporter; you earned my support. I make bold to say that you have brought stability, accountability and prudence to governance.

“You have brought calmness to the political atmosphere of Edo State. Let me thank you for this honour.”

On his part, Shaibu noted: “Because you (Governor Obaseki) are a son of the soil that is why you are able to unite us. Because of your interest in our community, which is your home, that is why you are able to reunite us. We thank you, Mr Governor, for your leadership qualities.”

