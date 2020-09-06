Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

Edo State-born business magnate, and philanthropist, Captain Hosa Okunbor, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki has good plans for the state. But that everything was on paper and nothing on ground.

Okunbor said this in a no holds barred interview with Vanguard, where he also revealed how his quarrel with Governor Obaseki started and why he is supporting Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the September 19 governorship poll.

In the interview (fully published in tomorrow’s Vanguard), Captain Hosa Okunbor also revealed why he will spend his last kobo on Ize-Iyamu, why he is defending himself, how he knelt to beg Obaseki against fighting Oshiomhole and that Obaseki does not have the attributes of a good leader.

ALSO READ:

He told Vanguard: “If Godwin presents to you his plans for Edo State on PowerPoint, you will kiss his feet. It is like in the Bible when the devil said take all this and bow before me and Jesus said, ‘get thee behind me Satan’.

“All those packages that he presented, none was done. I learned most of them were all on paper and they continue to be on paper and consultancy services attached to most of them.

“Of course, as we speak, most of those projects are not on ground and I can’t be deceived. Some can be deceived but I cannot.”

Hosa Okunbo also accused the governor of propaganda, with which he had deceived Edo the Diaspora.

His words: “A situation where you have 600 children packed in a room, selling propaganda on social media of projects that are not there, is appalling.

“That is why most of our brothers in the Diaspora are sold on his agenda, but they do not know that most of those projects are just not on the ground.

“You can’t continue selling propaganda because when you tell lies continuously it becomes truth in some peoples’ ears.

“You sell propaganda; you impoverished them and then when it is election time, you now throw corns at them and tell them to see white and call it black. I will not allow that in a society I grew up in.

“I don’t live permanently in Benin, but I have always retraced my steps to my home because there is a saying that a child that doesn’t remember where he comes from is lost.

“I am completely in touch with my environment back home. I know that is where I am from and whatever I can do to relate with my people, I always do.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: