Obadare, now Cybersafe’s chairman advisory board

By Juliet Umeh

Cybersecurity expert, Dr. Adewale Obadare, has been appointed the Chairman, Advisory Board of Cybersafe Foundation.

The foundation is a non-governmental organization with the mission to facilitate a safer internet for everyone in Nigeria, with digital access.

Obadare’s appointment means he will oversee the activities of the board and all sub-committees in the Foundation’s corporate governance manual.

Obadare is a Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Digital Encode Limited. He is a PAN-African CyberSecurity leader; a Fellow of the British Computer Society (FBCS); Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC); Institute of Information Management (FIIM); Institute of Brand Management (FIBM).

He has an Honorarary Doctorate Degree in Cybersecurity from Trinity International University of Ambassadors Atlanta Georgia, United State of America.

Commenting on the appointment, the Founder/Executive Director, Cybersafe Foundation, Confidence Staveley, said as the foundation aspires to become a very successful and impactful organisation, it recognises the need to tap from the knowledge, experience and insight of professionals like Obadare, hence his appointment.

She said: “We are excited to welcome a seasoned cybersecurity leader, as the chairman of our advisory board.

