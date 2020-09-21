Nsukka residents laud INEC on credible election in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

Some residents of Nsukka town in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have commended INEC for conducting a credible, free and fair governorship election in Edo, on Saturday.

The residents spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Monday.

They attributed what they described as violence-free election to the fact that INEC operated as a neutral umpire and gave all the political parties that fielded candidates level-playing playing field during the exercise.

Dr Ifeanyichukwu Abada, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said that INEC deserved commendation for presiding over a credible, free, fair and violence-free governorship election in Edo.

Abada, the immediate past head of the department, said that what INEC did in Edo had restored the confidence of many Nigerians in the commission, urging it to do same in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

“I commend INEC for conducting a credible, free and fair governorship election in Edo. I urge the commission to do same in Ondo State during the October 10 governorship election.

“The result of Saturday’s election in Edo has shown that power indeed belongs to the people and that the era of godfatherism in that state is over.

“I urge the APC governorship candidate to show maturity and spirit of sportsmanship by accepting the outcome of the election, as the people of the state have spoken,” he said.

Mr Fabian Onah, the chairman of People Democratic Party (PDP) in Nsukka Local Government Area, commended the people of Edo for trooping out in their numbers to vote for the candidates of their choice.

“The victory of Gov. Godwin Obaseki in the governorship election on Saturday reflected the voice of Edo people.

“I commend INEC and security agencies for providing a conducive environment that ensures the success of the election. I want to urge them to keep it up.

“I also urge Obaseki to be magnanimous in victory and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC candidate, to show a spirit of sportsmanship by accepting the outcome of the election,’’ he said.

“The Edo election should be a lesson to politicians in the country, especially those who see themselves as political godfathers, that only God crowns a king,” he said.

Mr Anthony Ozioko, an APC chieftain in Nsukka, hailed the exercise, saying that the electorate came out to vote without any molestation or intimidation.

Ozioko attributed the loss of the governorship election by APC to what he called the misunderstanding between Obaseki and a former APC National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, which resulted in the former leaving APC to join PDP.

“With the victory of PDP Edo, the number of states being controlled by APC has reduced and if care is not taken, this may affect the party’s performance in the 2023 general elections,’’ he said.

Vanguard News

