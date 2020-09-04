Nollywood director, security guard arrested in Delta for murder 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

The Police in Delta State has arrested one Nonso Ekene, a Nollywood Director and a security guard, Mr Isaac Sunday, in connection with the murder of a 36 years old lady, Miss Obiageli Onekanse.

The deceased, an indigene of Ukwu–Nzu, community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state, was gathered, lived with the duo at No. 4 Anene street by the Cenotaph, at the High Court axis of the GRA, Asaba, until two weeks ago when she was declared missing.

Until her death, the deceased was said to be into event planning and decoration of venues.

Bubble, however, burst last week when someone who knew about the missing lady spotted the security guard with her AVALON saloon car at the Rainoil filling station by Summit junction and alerted the Sirki who contracted him for the security job.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, Sirki disclosed that he immediately rushed to Summit Junction and saw Sunday with the lady’s car loaded with the security guard’s luggage and called the police who promptly arrested him.

He said the police in the course of their investigation, had visited the deceased compound but did not find anything incriminating, until yesterday when they discovered a place suspected to be a grave.

He said they dug up the grave and found the decomposing body of the lady lying face down with the hands and legs tied, the neck sliced and stab wounds all over her body.

Elder brother of the deceased, Mr Sunday Onekanse, accused the police of complicity in the matter, disclosing that the GRA Division of the Nigerian Police was not ready to arrest the suspected Nollywood Actor until the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa intervened.

While calling for justice in the matter, Mr Onekanse insisted that those involved in the killing must be brought to book.

As at the time of filing this report, the police were trying to exhume the body but did not allow the press access to the scene of the crime.

The Police Public Relations Office in the State, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, could not be reached for comment on the matter as at the time of filing this report.

However, a very senior police officer confirmed the incident, gave a different account of the incident, saying that his men on 27th August stopped a black Avalon Toyota saloon on Summit Road. He added that the suspect could not provide the vehicle particulars and was detained.

The Police officer who does not want his name in print, said the younger brother of the victim went to the GRA police station to complain of a missing person only to find the victim’s car and her security man, adding that the driver confessed to murdering the lady and burying her in a shallow grave in the vast compound where she lived.

While saying investigation is ongoing, he said the motive for the murder was yet to be established.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

