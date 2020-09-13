NNPC keys into CNG deployment, auto-gas scheme

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mike Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Sunday, pledged to support ongoing initiatives by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to provide alternate energy source to Nigerians through aggressive activation of Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, refill stations for motorists across the country.

In a statement in Abuja, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, affirmed that the national oil company had already keyed into the gas penetration agenda as championed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

He said as an energy company with focus on cleaner and cheaper sources of fuel, the NNPC would continue to work with other stakeholders in the industry to provide viable alternatives to petrol which would ultimately lead to reduction in demand for the product and eventual reduction in price.

READ ALSO:

The NNPC boss reiterated the commitment of the corporation towards openness and greater transparency in its operations, noting that in the months ahead NNPC would make public its 2019 Audited Financial Statements as a sequel to the 2018 AFS released in June.

Kyari also shed more light on the status of the nation’s refineries, noting that the plants were deliberately shut down to allow for a robust diagnosis of the issues which have overtime made it impossible for the facilities to operate up to their name plate capacity.

He added that the shutdown also became inevitable due to difficulties in feeding them with crude oil via the pipelines that have been completely compromised by vandals.

He said the corporation was moving rapidly to execute complete rehabilitation of the refineries under an exercise that would guarantee restoration of the facilities to at least 90 per cent capacity utilization.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: