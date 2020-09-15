NLTF donates hospital equipment to boost rural healthcare in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) has donated equipments worth millions of naira Usen General Hospital in Ovia South West and Ogbese Maternity Centre in Ovia North East local government areas of Edo State.

Some of the equipment included Phototherapy Machine, Delivery Beds, Blood Banks, Haematocrit Centrifuges, Defibrillators, Infant Incubators, Baby Cots.

Others are Hospital Beds and Mattrases, Olympus, Bucket Cent, Sonicaid, Cardiotocography, Suction Machine and others.

Presenting the items to the Management of the Hospitals, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, NLTF, Dr. Bello Maigari who represented the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Dr George Akume said the gestures were tied with the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari in his commitment towards the total wellbeing of the common man and his next-level agenda of promoting social inclusion among all Nigerians in a balanced, transparent and cost effective way.

He saud: “The essence of our intervention is to deliver world class, vital medical facilities to complement the efforts of the state government to make a difference in saving lives by providing high standard Of care not only to vulnerable pregnant women and children, but to other patients seeking urgent interventions with serious diagnostic challenges in the state.

“I am here to re-affirm that our intervention will continue to be pursued in a broad, distinctive, integrative and inclusive manner across the country, whilst also ensuring that good causes offer long term value to society and gives good value for lottery money. Our intention is to cover the entire 774 local government areas in the country and the federal capital and this must be achieved”

On his part, a member of the Board of Trustees of NLTF, former deputy governor of Edo State, Lucky Imasuen said the gesture was a fulfilment of President Muhammdu Buhari’s administration of making life better for all Nigerians.

“These projects is for everybody irrespective of the party you belong.Presidrnt wants the best for Nigeria and that is what he is working tirelessly to achieve”

He appealed to ensure they take ownership of the facilities and protect them

Kindly Share This Story: