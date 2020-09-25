NLC excited as woman re-emerges Akwa Ibom NULGE chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) has expressed delight over the re-election of Mrs Anestina Jeremiah Iweh as President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees(NULGE) in the state, noting that women will soon over the leadership of the entire labour movement.

Iweh was reelected at the 7th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the union in Uyo on Thursday. State NLC chairman, Comrade Sunny James while commending women for their outstanding leadership qualities, advised women to also increase their participation in secular politics.

“I commend the women in Akwa Ibom State who have come up stage to struggle for leadership positions if men do not rise to the challenge, women would take over all the unions.

“How would you explain; the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) that had never allowed a woman to lead them now has a woman, civil service union has a woman as a leader, now NULGE has just elected a woman for a second term. We are quite happy with women”.

James who applauded the peaceful and orderly conduct of the exercise advised others who aspired to lead but were not given the opportunity to queue behind the winner and work for the progress of the union.

“Those who could not make it should note that NULGE is a union meant for workers, so allow NULGE peaceful environment to operate. if you do not lead today, you may have a chance tomorrow. continue to do your best. it’s not supposed to be a do or die affair.

“If you came to contribute your quota and not given the opportunity, just relax, support whoever wins, you will have a chance in future”. he said

He used the occasion to inform the Local Government workers that over 400 of the 723 workers screened out of service from the health sector some years ago have been re-absorbed and were currently carrying out documentation.

In her acceptance speech, the President-elect Mrs Anestina Jeremiah Iweh who scored 234 votes against her three opponents with Nil, three, and 32 votes respectively, said the election result was purely the grace of God.

Iweh who immediately extended an olive branch to her colleagues who contested against her pledged to put the interest of the union ahead of hers as the union belongs to all.

Her words “I want to appreciate the national team for a job well done. I accept the election result. it’s been the grace of God all the way, we will never betray you the interest of workers shall be number one.

” I am comfortable and will not place my interest ahead of the union. In this contest there was no victor, no vanquished, we all won, let’s work together”.

The election which was conducted and result declared by Emmanuel Ayodele- National Organising Secretary- NULGE at Ibom Hall, Uyo

