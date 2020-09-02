Nitro tasks corporate organisations on integrity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Brand-building and marketing communication company, Nitro 121, has advised corporate organisations in the country to adopt the Responsibility, Integrity, Gusto, Harmony and Transparency, RIGHT, model to deliver services in order to fully harness the full potentials in the Nigerian business environment.

The company, which turns 15 this month, said this strategy has seen it survive the Nigerian business terrain even when the turbulence was high.

Managing Director, Lampe Omoyele, said: “As we mark 15 years of operation, we recall having gone through transitions and transformation, but our unwavering commitment to serve clients with uncompromised professionalism, is one thing that has remained constant.

Omeyele said his company has survived turbulent times because the act RIGHT values are in its DNA and that “Responsible, Integrity, Gusto, Harmony and Transparency, as well as a continuing drive to be innovative and impactful in the marketplace.”

Chairman, Lolu Akinwunmi adds: “Nitro 121 has a heritage of excellence and integrity that continues to drive the agency’s performance and the future is certainly bright.

“We work with clients and brands such as British-American Tobacco, BAT; Multichoice, Bajaj, Honeywell, First Bank, FBN Insurance, Total, British Council, Cadbury and Bayer among others.”

Founded in 2005, the agency says it has created cutting edge and engaging experiences across touchpoints that have helped to build brands in the marketplace to deliver profitable growth.

