NiMet predicts thundery, cloudy weather conditions Friday to Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted thundery and cloudy weather conditions from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted cloudy skies over the Northern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, Taraba, Southern Borno, Gombe, and Adamawa in the morning hours.

According to the agency, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Yobe, Borno, Kaduna, Jigawa, and Bauchi during the afternoon and evening periods.

“The Northcentral region is expected to be cloudy with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Abuja, Nassarawa, Niger, Benue and Kwara in the morning.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau and Benue.

“Southern cities are expected to be cloudy during morning with chances of moderate rains over parts of Ogun and Lagos, while isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Cross River, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, and Delta,” it said.

The agency forecast thunderstorms over most parts of the southern region in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet predicted morning thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi and Taraba on Saturday leaving other places in the north in cloudy conditions during the morning hours.

According to the NiMet prediction, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Kano, and Katsina during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the Northcentral region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Nassarawa and Niger in the morning hours.

“Isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Nassarawa, and Abuja during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The inland and coastal cities of the south should experience cloudiness with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Enugu, and Ebonyi in the morning,” it said.

The agency envisaged isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ebonyi, Enugu, Ogun, Oyo, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Warri during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to the prediction, cloudy skies should prevail over the northern region on Sunday with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Kebbi, and Sokoto in the morning hours.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, and Gombe in the afternoon and evening hours.

“It is expected to be cloudy over the Northcentral cities with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Nassarawa, Niger, Abuja, and Kwara in the morning.

“Isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Abuja and Plateau during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The inland and coastal cities of the south should experience cloudiness with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Delta, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, and the southeast coast in the morning hours.

“Isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Enugu, Abia, Ogun, Cross River, Ebonyi, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Warri during the afternoon and evening period,” the prediction added.

Vanguard

