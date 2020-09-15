Fans and friends have been sending a congratulatory message to the actor, now a lawyer.

Moghalu Kingsley was one of the friends who congratulated the actor, he wrote: “Congrats to my brother @KanayoOKanayo as he becomes a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, called to the Nigerian Bar today! I remember my own day in October 1987. So will Kanayo now change costumes in his movies? Look out for scary wings & gowns next time”

A fan wrote “Congrats sir I know it took lots of sacrifice for this to happen”

Another fan wrote on Twitter “One of the most beautiful pictures seen today. If you want it, you can actually try and get it. Congrats Kanayo O Kanayo on your call to bar today”

