By David Royal

Nigerians on Tuesday, sent congratulatory messages to Nollywood Veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo as he officially becomes a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, called to the Nigerian Bar on 15 Sept 2020.

The 58-year-old movie star announced via his Instagram page on Tuesday that his friends, families and fans can now address him as “Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq, MFR ( Barrister And Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria)”

Kanayo also shared a photo of himself wearing the traditional lawyer’s robe and wig and wrote ”To God be all the Glory. You can now address me as Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq, MFR ( Barrister And Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria)”

Five years ago, the actor took everyone by surprise when he enrolled for a Law degree at the University of Abuja. He graduated in 2018 and went to the Nigerian Law School where he passed the examinations in July 2020.

Fans and friends have been sending a congratulatory message to the actor, now a lawyer. READ ALSO: Practising fees, seal: NBA asks lawyers to ignore Malami’s order Moghalu Kingsley was one of the friends who congratulated the actor, he wrote: “ Congrats to my brother @KanayoOKanayo as he becomes a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, called to the Nigerian Bar today! I remember my own day in October 1987. So will Kanayo now change costumes in his movies? Look out for scary wings & gowns next time” A fan wrote “Congrats sir I know it took lots of sacrifice for this to happen” Another fan wrote on Twitter “One of the most beautiful pictures seen today. If you want it, you can actually try and get it. Congrats Kanayo O Kanayo on your call to bar today” Vanguard News Nigeria

