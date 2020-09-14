Nigerian US based nurse Chinwe Chibuike bags Triple Honour

Kindly Share This Story:

The founder and president of Chinwe Chibuike Foundation, Miss Chinwe Chibuike, has been honoured with three distinguished and notable awards for her versatile roles in several sectors in Nigeria and for Nigerians in diaspora. She received the triple awards on arrival to Nigeria from the United States yesterday.

She was honoured with the famous Indigenous Women Awards for her exceptional qualities in promoting indigenous creativity through her Foundation for humanity.

Others are the prestigious One Nation Awards and the reputable Africa Leadership Awards 2020 by All Africa Student Union Association as the “Beacon of Hope for Africa’s Development”.

The presentation of the triple awards and honours to Miss Chinwe Chibuike was witnessed by her associates, well wishers and was coordinated by her Publicist Mr. Alex Nwankwo, popularly known as “AlexReport”, a media guru.

According the executive coordinators of Africa Leadership Awards 2020, it was stated that the recognition and award presentation of the Beacon of Hope for Africa’s Development was premised on her constant support for visionary engagements to uplift education and accelerate the pace of socioeconomic transformation of the Africa Community.

READ ALSO:

Some of dignitaries who attended the occasion noted that Miss Chinwe Chibuike was indeed a beacon of hope and that her humanitarian activities across Nigeria and the USA has continue to make indelible significance in the growth and development of humanity, especially for those who are underprivileged.

Speaking on the reception of the award, Chibuike expressed happiness on the ground of her recognition saying, ” My Foundation is working to ensure availability of healthcare and education facilities using a pragmatic approach to assist the less privileged.

“The vision is to creatively create awareness on medical issues, reducing maternal mortality rate through family planning awareness, providing medical aids for children, adult and the aged and educating the less privileged on their rights to medical facilities.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: