Nigeria female music sensation “GUCHI” set to drop her EP songs

10:14 am
A new female sensational artiste, “Guchi” has announced plans to drop an extended play (EP) called “I Am Guchi” which will be hitting the airwaves from October 2, 2020.

The ‘I am Guchi’ EP, managed by a fast rising entertainment firm, PG Records will serve as an introduction of Guchi to the mainstream entertainment industry. The bold and courageous artiste’s EP has five tracks, which includes her recently released hit single ‘Closer.’ Other track on the EP  are Chicken peri peri, American love, Joro and Hello.

“The ‘I am Guchi’ project aims to celebrate African roots music while also infusing it with diverse new flavours,” says Guchi.

She also mentioned that the hope behind this EP is to use her story to unite people in celebration of life and goodness.

The new sensational songbird according to PG Records, had earlier made her first debut single with “No be Jazz” earlier in 2019 followed by “Addicted” in 2019 and then “Closer” in 2020, she also disclosed that the visual to her mega hit, “American Love” will be out soon

They also stated that in a competitive afrobeat industry “Guchi” has proven herself a talented entertainer with recently released singles and already setting a pace for herself with mind blowing hits across the country.

