Nigeria at 60: Tinubu urges renewed hope

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central) has urged Nigerians to face the future with renewed hope as the country attains 60 years of independence.

Tinubu said in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday that Nigerians should brace up to challenges that post COVID-19 might bring.

According to the senator, Independence Day is the most significant day of history for every nation.

She said: “It is celebrated once in a year with much enthusiasm and vigour to commemorate the sacrifices of those who fought bravely to bring freedom for the nation and its prosperity.

“It is the day that the dreams of freedom from the colonial rule of our founding fathers and nationalists came to the realisation, marking the start of a new era.”

Tinubu said that Nigeria’s experiences in the years that followed its independence – military rule – civil war, economic boom and return to democratic rule, among others – had bound the citizens together.

“This gives us all a common interest and heritage. If anything is clear, it is that crisis often fosters unity.

” Nigeria has risen out of every challenge, overcome the odds and thrived.

“Though there is so much room for improvement, it is certain that in spite of our differences, we can overcome whatever challenges.”

Tinubu said even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic which crippled economies, Nigeria had thrived by force of will and innovation, defying projections and expectations.

Tinubu said that Nigerians should continue to be innovative in meeting the demands of the times and show patriotism by putting Nigeria’s unity first and eschewing tribalism and religious intolerance.

“More than ever, we must, in our disposition, actions and words, show faith in the future of our country.

“Nigeria is a great nation blessed with much potential and resources. Let us be true to her and build a legacy that will transcend time.

“God bless Nigeria,” she prayed.

