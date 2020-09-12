Niger SUBEB, UNICEF introduce lesson plan for primary schools

Kindly Share This Story:

The Niger State Universal Basic Education (NSUBEB) and United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) is introducing a modern lesson plan for teachers of primary schools in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the lesson plan was introduced during a four-day training for the state Teachers Development Team (TDTs) and Teachers Facilitator (TFs) organised by NSUBEB in conjunction with UNICEF.

The lesson plan was a modern Based Numeracy Skills Additional Term II that would be used by primary schools teachers to teach pupils in primary one to four.

Malam Abubakar Yusuf, Assistant Director Education, NSUBEB, said participants were being trained on modern ways of planning lesson plan.

Lead Facilitator, Dr Chado Umaru, said that Niger state was adopting numeracy, a scheme of Educational Support Programme of Nigeria that would be used to teach pupils of primary school.

He noted that the participants were expected to step down the training to teachers in 677 UNICEF focal primary schools in nine local government areas.

“The teachers will also be trained on how to add the numeracy method into their lesson plan. The plan is already prepared, all the teachers need is to follow it in sequence term by term,” he said.

Another Facilitator, Dr Mohammed Baba, said the numeracy method was more activity-based and the child’s centred that allows pupils to participate during the lesson.

One of the participant, Mohammed Ndanusa from Gbako, said they were being trained on the structure of lesson plans such as addition and subtraction using numeracy.

Another participant, Malama Ladidi Maudu from Munya, said the training would make the teaching of mathematics for teachers and understanding of it easier.

“All the teachers will need to do is to use the already prepared materials to teach pupils and us as participants are to go back to these schools to step down what we have learned to the teachers,” she said.

