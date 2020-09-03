Niger communities under siege; villagers abducted, residents flee homes to take refuge in bushes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

Some Communities in Rafi Local government areas in Niger state are now under siege of bandits.

Kagara town which is the headquarters of Rafi local government area of the state has been completely taken over by the bandits.

Our Correspondent gathered that the bandits who are said to be about one hundred stormed Kagara town around 6 pm with sophisticated weapons Wednesday and started shooting sporadically at whatever object they came across.

As they were operating in Kagara town, some of the bandits were said to be operating in some of the surrounding villages.

They were said to have moved from house to house, abducted some residents and carted away with cash and other handful valuables.

During the raid, six people including a Vigilante in the area were said to have been gunned down by the bandits.

It was also reliably gathered that a Commercial Bank located in Kagara was also raided and cash yet to be quantified was carted away by the bandits.

For close to 24 hours between 6pm Wednesday to about 4am Thursday, the bandits operated freely without corresponding response from the Security Agencies in the state before they eventually withdrew to the forest which is their hideout.

As at the time of going to Press, many residents in the affected Communities have now fled into nearby bushes and are yet to return back home while those resident in Kagara town, headquarters of the local government area are still undercover in their respective homes and afraid to come out.

One of the residents in Kagara who spoke with our Correspondent on phone said most residents were indoor and afraid to come out.

Responding with a visibly shaky voice, Mr. Amusan said, “I am even afraid as I speak with you because I cannot speak out louder. Many people are inside their houses and unable to come out. The raid started around 6pm on Wednesday and overnight till about 4am Thursday.

Information just reaching our Correspondent shows that a combined Security outfit including Military, Police, Airforce, Civil Defence have moved to the area to keep vigil and restore peace to the area.

Vanguard News Nigeria

