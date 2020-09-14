Soulace Africa empowers 45 widows

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

Soulace Africa, a non-governmental organisation is set to empower 45 widows with Adire production and fashion design.

The training will also feature learning of soft skills to improve women’s mental health, well-being and approach to conflict resolution.

Soulace Africa, dedicated to mitigating the impact of violence and conflict on war widows and orphans, has launched a two-month intensive skills training for veteran widows.

The opening ceremony, held at 81 Battalion, Nigeria Army, Letmauck Cantonment Mokola Ibadan, on Monday, had in attendance former beneficiaries of the project who urged the new trainees to participate fully in the programme and make good use of the opportunity.

Speaking, Soulace Africa Founder, Peter Adeeko, urged the women to maximise the skill acquisition programme, tagged “War widows and orphans development scheme”.

Adeeko said he lost his father, a Nigerian Military intelligence officer, to combat wounds as a child and endured the trauma of watching his mother struggle to pay the hospital bills.

His father who suffered from paralysis following the accident and was bed-ridden for three years before his death.

Sadly, she became ill shortly after, and with no funds left for her own hospital care, she died.

Recounting the events that shaped his childhood, Adeeko said he was driven by a need to ensure that veterans’ widows do not end up as victims with no choice.

Also present were Soulace Africa’s co-founder, Busola Adeeko; Director of WHOOPYUN Fashion, Omobolanle Adedeji and other experienced resource persons.

The project, now in its third edition, has so far impacted 250 veteran widows across Nigeria.

