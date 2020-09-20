 New Maltina flavours increase consumers taste

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Market leader in the malt category, in the Nigerian beverage industry Maltina recently launched two new flavoured malt— Maltina Pineapple and Maltina Vanilla— in addition to the Maltina Classic, to appeal to the dynamic taste of Nigerians.

In addition, the brand also announced a new campaign titled, “Own The Flavour”, which invites consumers to flavour up their day and express themselves creatively while enjoying the new Maltina flavours.

Speaking, the Portfolio Manager, non-alcoholic drinks, Nigerian Breweries, Kehinde Kadiri, said that with the Own The Flavour campaign, Maltina is encouraging young Nigerians to freely express themselves on their own terms, while owning their narrative and flavour of choice.

He added: “With this campaign, we want to show Nigerians that you do not have to be stereotyped into one thing. You are free to be different versions of yourself.”

In support of the launch, Maltina has partnered three brand ambassadors who embodied the campaign and showcased freedom of expression in their own industries.

The ambassadors include the iconic Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, the multi-talented actress, producer and humanitarian, Osas Ighodaro, and the media personality award-winning actress and entrepreneur, Tomike Adeoye.

These ambassadors are set to go on a flavour tour around the country, meeting people, capturing stories, and giving consumers a taste of chilled Maltina Pineapple and Maltina Vanilla along the way

In addition, the Senior Brand Manager, Maltina, Elohor Awe, said: “We are very excited to unveil our three brand ambassadors.

“We have chosen these amazing women who already are owning their flavour in various ways. We believe they embody our campaign message.”

Speaking on the launch, the marketing director Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Oriakhi, said that the launch of flavoured malt is long overdue and as the market leader Maltina is taking the lead to reintroduce consumers to the refreshing and indulgent taste of our nourishing Maltina drink infused with flavours.

