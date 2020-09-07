NDLEA arrest 300 persons, seized 400 grams of illicit Drugs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma, Katsina

The Katsina Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested 300 persons and seized 400 grams of illicit drugs from January to date in the State.

“The Agency has arrested both users and sellers of illicit drugs in the 34 LGA’s in the State. Mr. Sule Mammadu, the State Commandant of the Agency disclose during an interview with newsmen on Monday in Katsina State.

“The Agency used it’s operatives and officers to carry out the operations against the usage and selling of drugs in the State. “The Agency has also stopped the hawking of drugs by disgruntle youth in various markets across the State.

“We have spread our tentacles to make sure that even traders who hide under the canopy of selling others goods but engaged in selling drugs are fished-out and dealt with,” he said.

The Commandant said that the Agency is ready to make Katsina State drug-free. Mammadu urged the state government to provide more support to the Agency in order to carry out its Federal Government mandate. He said that the Agency will forever remain grateful for the massive support it has been getting from the Emir of Katsina and the State Government.

The Commandant commended the State Government for the construction of a rehabilitation center and donation of two Hilux pick-up vans for the agency’s operations.

