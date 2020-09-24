NCP candidate rejects Edo guber election results

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

The flag-bearer of National Conscience Party, NCP, in the just-concluded Edo State governorship election, Pastor Peters Omoragbon, has rejected the outcome of the election.

Omoragbon in a statement entitled “Rejoice not Godwin Enogheghase Obaseki-This is but a Pyrrhic Victory”, blamed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for not obeying court judgement regarding the delisting of some political parties in Nigeria.

He maintained that the election was marred by vote-buying, ballot box snatching, militarisation and compromised by APC, PDP, INEC and security operatives.

Omoragbon also expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the election, as he queried the people for hailing the election.

According to him, “It’s unfortunate that those across the globe are praising the election as free, fair and very democratic.

“Such sentiment begs the truth. The election witnessed monumental financial inducement of the electorate.”

He urged his teeming supporters to remain calm, as he assured them that NCP would rely on the court to obtain justice, adding that he is optimistic that the court would do the needful by nullifying the election.

VANGUARD

