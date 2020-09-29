NBS set to conduct national business sample census

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said it has concluded plans to conduct a national business sample census (NBSC), in collaboration with the World Bank.

Statistician General of the federation, Dr. Yemi Kale, announced this in a statement shared on his Twitter handle, adding that the exercise will be conducted across the 36 states between October 12 and December 12, 2020.

Kale noted that the last survey was conducted 22 years ago, between 1998 and 1999, despite recommendations that the exercise be carried out every 10 years.

He explained that the census has four objectives aimed at providing comprehensive and detailed information about the structure of the Nigerian economy.

He stated: “NBS has commenced the process of implementing the 2020 National Business Sample Census (NBSC) in Nigeria,” the statement read.

“The survey which is coming after a similar one conducted twenty-two years (1997/98) ago is apt, especially now that the current government is re-structuring the economy for faster growth through support to small, medium and large scale enterprises in order to increase their productivity.”

Kale said that the main objectives of NBSC include: “To compile frame, develop instruments and concepts, establish standards and methodology for industrial and business surveys in Nigeria; to serve as benchmark for updates of subsequent commercial and industrial sector statistics; to develop a national directory of commercial and industrial business establishments with all their associated social and economic characteristics and; to provide the country with comprehensive and detailed information about the structure of the Nigerian economy.”

The statistician-general noted that conditions that must be met by businesses before their establishments are considered.

He listed them to include: “Fixed structure and location, a separate shop with a different entrance and enclosed from dwelling place (in the case of residential areas), shops should have locks and keys for a market setting, while kiosks and shops under umbrella are not to be listed during the census”.

