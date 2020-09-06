Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

National Water Resources Bill can plunge Nigeria into crisis — Suswam

On 6:21 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Suswam
Suswam

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Governor of Benue State and senator representing North East District of the state, Gabriel Suswam, has described the proposed National Water Resources Bill as anti- people, warning that it could plunge the country into crisis.

Suswam, who spoke in Katsina-Ala, Katsina-Ala LGA of the state during the commissioning of various projects executed in his district by Governor Samuel Ortom said the bill was unacceptable.

READ ALSO: Ortom, Suswam, others not defecting to APC ― PDP chair

He said, “though the bill is yet to come before the Senate, it will die on arrival in whatever form it comes. It is anti-people. For me, I cannot sit down as representative of the people and allow the Federal   Government to take over the water of the people.

“The Land Use Act of 1978 clearly states that all land in a state belongs to the State Governor and it will require a constitutional review for this to happen.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!