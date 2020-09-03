Nasarawa: Gov. Sule orders staff verification as ghost works increase

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

Worried by the disturbing number of ghost workers in its payroll at the local government, the Nasarawa state government is to embark on the verification of staff to ascertain the authentic number of workers in its payroll.

State commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Yusuf Aliyu Taraki who disclosed this Thursday in lafia said that his ministry in collaboration with the local government council’s in the state would embark on a forensic Audits to ascertain the number of workers in the 13 local government Councils in the state.

Turaki said Governor Abdullahi Sule is seriously Disturbed with the increase in the number of staff on the local government payrolls despite the retirement and deaths of if the staff of local government staff…

The commissioner who expressed concern over huge wage bills of local government, attributed the situation to neglect on the part of the previous administrations at the local government council’s to authenticate the number of staff at the local government payrolls.

Turaki further explained that since he assumed office as commissioner about a year ago, local government council’s in the state have been battling with the payment of salaries where the state government had to argument before payment could be made.

He, therefore, appealed to the local government chairmen, NULGE officials as well as the local government staff to report any ghost worker found in the payroll to the appropriate authority for necessary action.

“I Am appealing to the staff across the 13 council areas to expose the ghost workers to enable us to ascertain the actual number of staff in the payrolls of the local government Council.

