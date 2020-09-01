My wears will compete with the best globally— Jemila Bulama

Kindly Share This Story:

A talented model and fashion designer, Jemila Bulama, has set her sights on becoming a top designer, who would create proudly made -in-Nigeria wears of the highest global quality.

The identical twin from Bazza town in Mitchika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, who was born on December 10, 1999, attended Queens College, Lagos, before going on to acquire tailoring and fashion design skills, is presently studying Political Science, Theatre Arts and Information Studies at the University of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with reporters virtually, Jemila Bulama, whose identical twin sister, Binta, is also a model, said she has found joy and fulfillment from modelling and designing clothes.

Currently developing her clothing brand, known as JEMILA BULAMA, the upcoming designer said she was into “the production and sales of ready to wear essentials for men, women, children and proudly made in Nigeria essential wears and accessories, that can compete with the best across the world.”

Even before becoming a First Bank influencer last year, Jemila was doing modelling jobs, ranging from commercial parts and print to promotional jobs.

Speaking on the modelling world, she said: “It has been very challenging, but the kind of modelling I do gives me the opportunity to showcase my creativity and exhibit my talent.”

She added that she finds fulfillment “from knowing that I am part of the success story of my clients.”

On if the shift that she puts into modelling has been rewarding financially, Jemila Bulama said: “The word ‘reward’ is relative and depends on what your expectations are. But I will largely say yes.

“It can only get better. God is faithful. Material rewards will surely come. I am diligently paying my dues and success is a sure thing with the help of God,” added Bulama.

