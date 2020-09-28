My music inspires, ensures better society- Uto Entertainer

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian fast rising musician, Uchenna Anyanwu, professional known as Uto Entertainer, has said that his music unlike others has been inspiring thousands of people particularly his fans and ensure a better society for all.

Uto Entertainer said that his surgeons into the music industry was not basically for monetary rather to put smile on someone’s face and deliver messages that rightly suit the public.

The artiste, who also assists others to write songs, in an interview with newsmen on yesterday, said that music was hereditary and that for him, singing was not difficult.

According to the Lagos born artiste, inspiring his fans and many more that listen to his music had always made him go extra mile to ensure the right messages.

He said: “What motivated me to do Music, The Motivation in doing music is hereditary and not monetary or public emulation related. It’s an inborn which will never be erased and that am putting up a smile in someone’s face is all that inspires me in doing more sound from the in-depth of my heart, passing the right message to those that needs it per time.

“My aim is to use my music to bring light to those in the dark, to inspire those that has given up, to strengthen the weak and to encourage my society”, Uto Entertainer added.

The graduate of Atlantic International University, United States, hinted that he would be releasing another song that features Remilekun Safaru, known by his stage name as Reminisce and that it was titled, ‘Guy Like This’.

The Imo State indigene also disclosed that 2face, American music artiste, Chris Brown, Wizkid, Bright Chimezie were his role models in the industry.

