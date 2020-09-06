My dream is to surpass Rick Ross, 2face, Burnaboy achievements- Music artiste, Kev2tite

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast-rising Nigerian hip hop artistes, Kelvin Iwezife, professionally known as Kev2tite, has declared that his decision not to rest during coronavirus pandemic was to actualise his dream of surpassing his role models’ achievements in the global music industry.

Kev2tite listed his role models in the industry to include William Leonard Roberts II; known professionally as Rick Ross, Innocent Idibia; known on stage as 2Baba, Damini Ogulu; known professionally as Burna Boy, and others.

Although he believed that their global achievements indicated the depth of talent and years in the industry, the Delta State-born artiste assured his fans that soon, he would surpass all their achievements.

READ ALSO:

In an interview with newsmen, the University Of Jos (UNIJOS) graduate, who hit the street with yet another massive jam, titled ‘ Volume’, disclosed that music especially the rap-style, had been part of him since childhood.

Kev2tite, a realtor and investor, noted this had aided his ability to adapt and sing to the admiration of his fans wherever he goes in the country.

According to him, what motivated me to do Music was that while in primary and secondary schools, I see what I do today as a hobby, I enjoyed doing it with friends and relatives. But soon, friends and family started advice on why I needed to take it seriously.

Kindly Share This Story: