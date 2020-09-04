Multi billion Halo Group launches in Nigeria, appoints Akwa-Ibom born Mkposong Asuquo as interim country director

Kindly Share This Story:

HaloGroup Africa, a Blue Ocean Strategy Company has extended their business tentacles to the West African Sub region with Nigeria as their first West African Operational base.

The Octopus is re-inventing Real Estate Infrastructure, Development in Agriculture and other sectors with the ultimate goal of contributing to African countries meeting the SGD agenda 2016-2030.

HaloGroup Africa is evolving a mechanism to provide affordable housing Project and assisting to provide a single digit interest rate Mortgage finance for offtakes.

They are also re-inventing the Fishing sector with a conceptualized approach to create wealth for Artisanal Fishermen through sustainable cluster Development project that will add values to African countries economy.

Their focus is also into Clean Energy provision using highly efficient Technologies to achieve Energy Infrastructure projects across boards.

With this development, Mkposong Asuquo will lead the multi billion group as Country Director.

Born 33 Years ago in Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria, the young entrepreneur and a graduate of the prestigious Madonna University, Nigeria is a dealer to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC’s) asset on the Uta Ewa Floating Station of Akwa Ibom State and a one time State Representative on the Kero Direct Initiative launched by Former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Mkposong has worked as the Managing Director for Daily Renaissance Limited where he managed a whole lot of client business models and projects before joining Inter Africa Global Consultants Limited as the Chief Operating Officer, networking lots of businesses strategies and sourcing for funds assistance for growing businesses in the Oil and Gas industry, Environment, Agriculture, Marine and other sectors of the economy in Africa.

He was appointed the lead consultant to the Abia State of Nigeria 5,000 barrels per day refinery and the Abia State Golden Farms, supervised by the State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ASOPADEC).

Asuquo led the Chairman of the Commission with about seven commissioners to Whindoek for a model exchange summit in 2019.

He has drawn funds for private organizations in Nigeria and has secured synergies with international firms like Ellicott LLC of America, HLAgro of India and many others, thus helping to raise the foreign direct investment drive of his country.

Recently, he has been instrumental to the United Nations Development Goals US$18 Million oriented Cassava programme in his country.

He is a member of many professional groups including the American Chemical Society, Member of the Institute of Management and diplomacy and Member, Institute of Safety Professionals in Nigeria.

He is a devoted Christian and worships with his family at Living Faith Church AKA Winners Chapel. Asuquo has traveled to different countries of the world including United States of America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirate, India, South Africa, Ghana etc. Married with children, he hopes to bring his exposure, wealth of ideas and energy in setting up Halo’s assets within the six geo political zones in Nigeria

