Military destroys illegal refineries, recovers stolen crude

The Defence Headquarters says military has intensified its aggressive fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, bunkering, economic saboteurs and other criminal activities in the country.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, said this while giving a weekly update on the operations of Armed Forces of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.

Enenche said that between Sept. 12 and Sept. 17, the military arrested seven suspected oil thieves, discovered barrels of stolen crude oil and destroyed numbers of illegal refineries in the South-South and South-West zones.

According to him, within the period under review, Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER patrol team in the South-South located and immobilised an illegal refining site at Mudukiri Creek, Degema Local Government Area of Rivers.

“The site had a metal reservoir laden with an estimated 150,000 litres of illegally refined AGO.

“In the same vein, Forward Operating Base BONNY patrol team discovered and dismantled an illegal refining site in Ataba, Andoni LGA of Rivers.

“The team discovered eight metal storage tanks and four dugout pits laden with about 1,289.45 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil,”he said.

He said that Nigerian Navy Ship JUBILEE clearance operation team acting on credible intelligence on suspected pirates and sea robbers’ camp at Otoyo, Akwa-Ibom, raided the camp.

He said that the patrol team with superior power dislodged and deactivated the camp in the area.

“The team recovered one AK 47 rifle with two magazines, two Pump Action Rifles, 20 rounds of 7.62 and 39mm ammunition, one Fishing Gun, one Tecno phone, a bag of hard drugs, one diving face mask and one handheld metal detector.

“ Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 17, Forward Operating Base IBAKA patrol team around Utan Inyata Creek arrested two suspects and two small-sized wooden boats laden with 165 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice suspected to be smuggled from the Republic of Cameroon,”he said.

According to him, the items and suspects are currently in custody of the Base and will be handed over to Nigeria Customs Service Component of Operation SWIFT RESPONSE for further action.

“Also, within the period under review, Forward Operating Base IBAKA patrol team arrested five suspects with 45 drums of products suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“The suspects and items are currently in custody and will be handed over to NSCDC Uyo Command for further necessary action,” he said.

He explained that Troops of Operation AWATSE in the South West zone, also intensified the fight against pipeline vandals, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements in the area.

According to him, on Sept 11, Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT handed over MT SEA SUPPLY and her crew to NIMASA after proper documentation in line with the existing Standard Operating Procedure.

He recalled that the vessel and her crew members were arrested on July 31 for sailing without obtaining requisite documents.

“On Sept. 12, the patrol team of Forward Operating Base IGBOKODA immobilized three illegal refineries containing 30,000 litres of illegally refined AGO at Agbelemsema Zion 2.

“The location is a border community between Ese Odo Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo and Warri North LGA in Delta.

“Troops have continued to dominate the general area with clearance and aggressive patrols while maintaining surveillance to rid the area of pipeline vandals and other economic saboteurs,” he said.

He expressed the Military High Command commendation to all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their commitment, determination and dedication.

He encouraged the troops to remain firm and decisive in curtailing the activities of all criminal elements in the country.

“Members of the general public are hereby assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria working with other security agencies will continue to tackle the security challenges and will ensure that normalcy is attained in all the geo-political zones of the Country.

He, therefore, solicited for the support of the public in providing credible information to assist the military’s operations,

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

