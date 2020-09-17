Marriage Separation: Fani-Kayode to sue blogger for N2bn over allegation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fan-kayode, Thursday threatened to sue a popular blogger, Stella Dimokorkus, over allegation that he ( Fani-kayode) has separated with his wife, Precious Chikwendu.

The blogger had alleged that the triplet sons may not have been fathered by Fani-Kayode as they were conceived through IVF and Chikwendu had demanded a DNA test.

Reacting in a letter Mr. Adeola Adedipe, Fani-kayode’s lawyer, denied the allegations amd demanded N2bn for denting his image.

Part of the letter reads thus:

The letter titled, ‘Defamation of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode- Re: Femi Fani-Kayode and Precious Chikwendu Part Ways Over Alleged Domestic Violence’, stated that the allegations were spurious and maliciously engineered.

“Our client is aggrieved and has instructed us to draw your attention to these libelous breaches of his person and family. By this publication, our client has received denigrating phone calls and messages across the globe by virtue of which he now sufferers immeasurable loss of goodwill.

“However, he is inclined to draw a curtain over the wild and spurious claims if you retract the allegations on the same platform they were published and consequently apologise to him in two other national dailies.

“You are also advised to enter into negotiations with us for the sum of two billion naira only being a token amount for penitence. Please bear in mind that you have 14 days from receipt of this letter to comply with the highlighted mitigating measures, the failure of which will leave our client with no preferred alternative than to seek redress in court.”

Vanguard

