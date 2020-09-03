Man goes solo, protests increase in fuel, electricity tariffs in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

A man was on Thursday seen opposite the University of Ibadan staging a one-man protest against the increased petrol price and Electricity tariff.

He was seen carrying a placard that read “I can’t take this anymore, increased petrol price and Electricity tariff”

” i cant take this anymore, increased petrol price and Electricity tarrif” pic.twitter.com/dzath6RM5R — Boogyman (@Tobbsticks) September 3, 2020

You would recall that on Wednesday, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the NNPC, had increased the ex-depot price of the PMS to N151.56 per litre, with marketers saying the product would be sold at between N162 and N165 per litre.

The electricity tariff was also increased to N66 per kwh under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its government.

This has, however, caused angry reactions from concerned Nigerians.

Lawmakers, in a statement by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, on Wednesday condemned the increase, describing it as “unacceptable as it will result in an increase in the already high cost of consumer goods and services, and worsen the current economic hardship being suffered by Nigerians”.

