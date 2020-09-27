Man dies from Customs’ stray bullet in Ogun 

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

A middle-aged man, Atanda Idowu Moses who sustained gunshot injury during a clash between men of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and smugglers in Oja Odan in Yewa South local government area of Ogun State has died.

A relation of the deceased, Olatunji Olaniran who confirmed this to newsmen on Sunday, disclosed that Atanda died on Saturday night at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, the State capital where he was being treated.

Olatunji said Atanda and one other were working in their workshop when they were hit by stray bullets fired by men of the Ogun State Command of the NCS while they were chasing smugglers on Saturday.

Atanda was until his death, the Chairman of the Nigerian Association of Panel Beaters, Oja Odan branch.

Olatunji said the deceased who was the only surviving son of his aged mother was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Oja Odan from where he was transferred to FMC, Abeokuta where he died.

According to an eye witness, Atanda was in his shop with another artisan when the bullets allegedly fired by customs officers identified as Jalo and Abdulahi who led the operation hit them.

The source said, “Atanda was in the shop with another victim whose identity could not be ascertained before the stray bullets fired by custom officers hit them. Reacting to the incident, a member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Wahab Haruna Egungbohun described Atanda’s death as unfortunate and needless. Egungbohun who is representing Ketu Constituency (II) in Yewa North Local Government appealed to the State government to investigate the killing and ensure that the indicted officers are being brought to justice.

