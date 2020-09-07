Breaking News
Translate

Man axes mother of two for shrinking his manhood with mysterious powers

On 3:44 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:
Husband axe wife, accuses her of shrinking his manhood
Picture of the victim, Augustina Jowho Broma, at the hospital.

By Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

A mother of two in her early 30s is currently struggling for her life after the father of her two children allegedly struck her with an axe after a disagreement between the estranged love birds following allegations by the suspect that the victim used mysterious powers to shrink his manhood.

The victim identified as Augustina Jowho Broma, was struck on the head and spin by her estranged boyfriend, Anthony Edijala, aged 39 who has since been arrested by the police.

A brother to the victim, Felix Broma disclosed that his sister was rushed to the General Hospital, Ughelli where she is receiving medical attention having received several surgical operations amidst fears of partial paralysis.

Witnesses at the scene of the incident told Vanguard that it took the timely intervention of some policemen who rushed to the scene of the incident to rescue the suspect from an angry mob that had beat him to a pulp.

ALSO READ: ODD NEWS: Wife bites husband’s penis for refusing to kill rat in her bedroom

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, a security source said the suspect had confessed to the crime and admitted that him (suspect) and the lady in question had a disagreement after they both separated with the suspect acknowledging that his action was a mistake.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “He had accused the victim of being the brain behind the shrinking of his manhood which he claimed used to be bigger than its present size, an incident that also contributed to the crack in their relationship.

“On the day of the incident, he said he had gone to the shop of the victim in an attempt to see his kids when they had an argument with the suspect grabbing an axe while trying to defend herself which he grabbed and used to strike her.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!