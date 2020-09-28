Mali: Jonathan briefs Buhari at Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:

ECOWAS to deliberate again on grey areas

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Special Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Envoy to Mali, and former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on the political development in Mali.

This is as the Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS at the behest of their Chairman, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, may meet again with President Buhari to discuss outstanding grey areas in the Mali political situation.

Mali has appointed a civilian as Interim President, who will stay in office for 18 months, and lead the country back to constitutional order after the military had taken over power in the country.

That was part of irreducible demands by West African leaders before sanctions imposed on the country could be lifted.

However, according to the Special Envoy, the military leaders were yet to satisfy ECOWAS demand of a full civilian as Vice President, and what his roles would be in government.

That position is currently being held by a serving military officer, who was also one of the leaders of the take-over.

In a statement by the presidential Spokesman, Chief Femi Adesina, President Buhari counseled the Special Envoy to present a formal report to the new ECOWAS Chairman, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, “who will then write us officially, and we then determine the next steps.”

The President said with about two-thirds of Mali currently under occupation by terrorists, “the priority of the military should be to secure their country,” rather than hold on to power.

