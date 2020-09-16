Makinde, right man to lead PDP in S/West- Lawmaker

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

A lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade federal constituency of Osun state in the House of Representatives, Hon. Busayo Wole Oke has described Governor Seyi Makinde as ‘the best person” to the lead the Peoples Democratic Party to victory in the South West.

The lawmaker premised his position on the face that Makinde is the only governor in the zone elected on the platform of the PDP.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, Oke noted that Makinde, “who is the only PDP governor in the South West, emerged as leader of the zone” stressing that “no loyal and committed member of the PDP family should challenge the noble arrangement in the over all interest of the party except for selfish interest.”

Justifying his argument, the lawmaker added that “aside convention and practices, he brings on board decency, finesse, humility, decorum, he cares and love his fellow party men. He’s educated, deep and exposed. He has lot of experience and core professionals before coming into power. We can gain a lot from him.”

While calling on the larger party family to rally round the governor, Oke noted that “anybody that is grandstanding is on his own, the party is greater than anybody”.

Oke who chairs the House Committee on Public Accounts, however, urged leaders from the zone to throw their weight of support behind Makinde’s leadership to enable the PDP cruise to victory in the 2023 elections.

