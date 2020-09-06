Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Lucy evicted from BBNaija lockdown edition [See how viewers voted]

On 8:20 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Lucy evicted from BBNaija lockdown edition

By David Royal

Minutes after Big Brother Naija Housemate Erica was disqualified from the reality show, Lucy has been evicted from the BBNaija lockdown edition.

This was disclosed by the host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the live eviction show on Sunday evening.

READ ALSO: BBNaija 2020: Erica disqualified after faceoff with Laycon, Prince

Lucy who was once the Head of House, was on Monday put up for eviction alongside Kiddwaya, Vee, Trikytee, Laycon and Nengi by other housemates but unfortunately, she scored the lowest vote which led to her eviction.

During her chat with Ebuka, Lucy revealed that she will like to focus on her food business on a bigger level now but first of all, she will need a week rest without media cameras.

Below is how the audience voted…

Lucy evicted from BBNaija lockdown edition [See how viewers voted]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!