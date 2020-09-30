Lone Yobe PDP lawmaker returns to APC

Breaking News
Lone Yobe PDP lawmaker joins APC

On 10:25 pmIn Politicsby
By Ndahi Marama

Damaturu— Mr. Lawan Inuwa, the only lawmaker of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Yobe State House of Assembly has defected to All Progressives Congress, APC, and was received by Governor Mai Mala Buni at the Government House, Damaturu on Wednesday.

Inuwa hails from Nguru Local Government and represents the people of Nguru Central at the House of Assembly.

The legislator was accompanied by the state party Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Chilariye; party Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe, and others at his meeting with the governor.

Buni welcomed the House of Assembly member for returning home, saying both of them had always maintained communication.

Governor Buni also praised the lawmaker for his decision to move to APC. He said it’s a decision that reflects the thinking and tendencies of the people of his constituency.

The governor urged political stakeholders in Nguru to embrace Lawan and all his supporters wholeheartedly, saying the APC family in Yobe is one family sharing common bonds of solidarity and support for one another.

