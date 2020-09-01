Level of inconsistent speech, words from Ghanaian authority alarming ― Union president

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The President of Nigerian Traders Union in Ghana, Chukwuemeka Levi Nnaji Monday accused the Ghanaian government of inconsistent speech and words on the closure of over 160 Nigerian shops.

It will be recalled that the Ghanaian Minister for Information Kojo Nkrumah said in his speech that “no Nigerian- owned shops are currently closed”.

Reacting to the Ghanian Minister for information statement, Chief Nnaji said, ” The level of inconsistent speech and words is alarming.

” What we want from the Ghanaian government is to accept their responsibility at least. and look for solutions.

“Most of our members do not have the GIPC registration, because it requires one million dollars cash or equity and they gave us 14 days within which to regularize,” he said.

According to Nnaji, an inter-ministerial task force went round on August 10 to identify shops owned by Nigerian traders and request for registration of business taxes, resident permit, standard control and Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) registration.

“They are citing the closure of Nigerian borders and many other things as the reason for the enforcement. I also think it’s because of the election that is fast approaching. The government wants to use it as a campaign promise being fulfilled.”

“At this point, it is only the Nigeria government that can resolve this issue with their Ghanaian counterpart because the enforcement has a lot to do with the Nigeria-Ghana trade relations.”

“As we speak now the Ghanaian Authorities are still closing the shops of Nigerian traders in Kumasi Ashanti Region of Ghana,” he said.

