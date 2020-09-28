Laycon emerges winner of Big Brother Naija Season 5

By Juliet Ebirim

After 71 days of intense competition in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 5 “Lockdown” edition, 26-year-old Laycon has emerged winner. He carted home a total of N85 million, including N30 million cash, a two-bedroom apartment, a brand new SUV, a trip to Dubai, among other prizes.

Laycon beat 19 contestants in the winner-takes-all competition that kicked off on Sunday, June 19, 2020, with 20 housemates.

‘Laycon’, whose real name is Olamilekan Agbeleshe started his musical journey at an early age. Since his first day in the lockdown house, Laycon has continued to trend on social media more than any other housemate, especially on Twitter. He is also the first to be verified on Instagram ahead of other housemates.

The dreadlock-styled rapper also became the first housemate in the Big Brother Nigeria lockdown house to have over one million followers on his Instagram page.

Laycon got 60 percent of the votes ahead of Dorathy who got 21.85 percent of the total votes recorded in the final week.

Vanguard News Nigeria