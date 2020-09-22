Law firm to launch Nigeria’s first electricity law report

Kindly Share This Story:

SQS Publishing Limited is set to launch the maiden edition of its Electricity Law Report, the first-ever Electricity Law Reports. The Reports contains an exact reproduction of the judgments of various courts and panels; detailed analysis of facts, issues, subject matter, and findings on all known judgments (reported and unreported) as well as landmark decisions of the industry regulator, Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC), relating to the electricity sector from 1900 to date.

The Electricity Law Reports is a biannual publication available in digital and print formats. The Report is distinct by its clarity, simplicity of language, and comprehensive research, which will assist all researchers to have a clear understanding of the basic principles and laws governing Nigeria’s Electricity Sector in Nigeria.

In the Foreword of the Reports, Mr. Abubakar Malami, S.A.N., Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, described the Electricity Law Report as “a compendium of essential judicial precedents and welcome addition to the existing statues, regulation, and texts in the electric power sector. Mr. Malami further stated that the Reports would be “a useful tool for judges, lawyers and other stakeholders in the power sector.”

READ ALSO: Coalition commends Buhari for signing Police Bill 2020 into law

In a statement announcing the official release of the Electricity Law Report, Mr. Wale Irokosu, the Editor-in-Chief and Managing Partner of Probitas Partners LLP, noted that the Reports will “ensure fast and easy access to accurate information on the issues adjudicated upon by the courts/panels. According to him, the Report will prove to be a veritable research tool for legal practitioners, investors, regulators, practitioners, and consumers in the electricity sector.”

The Reports will be launched in a virtual event scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 7 October 2020, with a Keynote Paper & Panel Discourse titled “Nigeria Power Sector Privatization: The Way Forward.” The event will be chaired by Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola, Chairman of Caverton Offshore Support Group PLC, while Mr. Olumide Akpata, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, will be the Special Guest of Honour.

The Reports will be reviewed by Mr. Kemi Pinheiro (S.A.N) before a Panel Discourse on “Nigeria’s Power Sector Privatization: The Way Forward?” The expected panelists include Mr Alex Okoh (Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprise) Mr. Dafe Akpeneye (Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, NERC); Mr Akin Akinfenwa (MD/CEO, Geregu Power PLC; Ms. Wola Joseph (Chief, Legal and Company Secretariat, EKEDC); and, Hon. Folajimi Lai-Mohammed (Chairman, Lagos State House Committee on Energy) and Mr. Akin Akinfemiwa (CEO, Geregu Power Plc.).

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: