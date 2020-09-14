LAPO mentors NGOs on operational, financial management

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Lift Above Poverty Organisation, LAPO, has organised an intensive capacity development training for 46 non-governmental, community-based organisations undergoing its mentoring programme across the country.

The two-day training, which was held in Benin City was facilitated by Professor Omokhoa Adeleye, a Management Consultant and Community Physician at the University of Benin with Professor Andrew Tafamel of the Department of Business Administration, the University of Benin and Bolaji Otaniyen Goodnews, a Senior Accountant at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital as co-facilitators.

The operational and service delivery capacities of the young organisations were built in the core areas of financial management, accounts reconciliation and financial reporting, budgeting, networking and partnership building through technology, especially in the era of COVID-19.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of LAPO, Dr. Ayobami Obadiora, charged the participants to leverage on the knowledge and lessons garnered from the training to develop their competencies and grow stronger in their development work.

The LAPO mentoring programme was instituted by the CEO, Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe in 2006 to support and build the capacities of young non-governmental/community-based organisations towards actualising their vision.

Activities under the programme include capacity development workshops, seminars, internship, equipment donation and networking.

